Filed Under:Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Bats found near the Golden 1 Center tested positive for rabies.

The bats were found on Aug. 24 and tested positive for rabies, the same day as the Sam Smith concert.

Rabies is typically transmitted through a bite. It infects the central nervous system and causes disease in the brain.

Early symptoms can resemble a lot of other illnesses with headaches, fever, and general discomfort.

Sacramento County health officials say they’ve been in contact with the people who had direct contract with the bats, and want to remind the public don’t touch sick or dead bats.

