SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento District Attorney’s office announced Thursday that a firefighter has been convicted by a jury of felony assault under the color of authority and misdemeanor sexual battery.

According to officials, firefighter Jared Evans responded to a 19-year-old female who had a seizure and briefly stopped breathing with a driver and an intern from the Sacramento Fire Department on April 1, 2017.

Prosecutors said Evans made a comment about the victim’s breasts while in transport to the hospital with the intern in the back of the ambulance. Evans then reportedly reached his hand under the victim’s shirt, pulled out her breast, and showed it to the intern.

He then put her breast back in her shirt and then said to the intern, “Sorry bro, I had to.” After learning the victim was 19, Evans reportedly replied, “At least she’s legal.”

According to the DA, the intern reported the incident to the Sacramento Fire Department Internal Affairs and reached out to the victim who revealed that she could hear and feel what occurred even though she had just suffered a seizure.

The victim also said she told her mother and cousin about the incident, but said she did not report it because she feared no one would believe her.

The DA’s office said Evans will be sentenced on October 5 and faces a maximum sentence of 3 years behind bars. Evans will also be required to register as a sex offender.