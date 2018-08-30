STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three men are under arrest after a crime spree in Stockton Wednesday morning, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the incidents being linked to the suspect all happened within a few hours of each other.

The first happened just after 5 a.m. along the 1700 block of South Hunter Street. A man reported that he was getting ready for work when someone walked up to him and asked for a cigarette. He didn’t have one, prompting the suspect to punch him. Two other suspects then grabbed the man; the three then got into the man’s car and took off.

Then, a little before 7 a.m., a man reported he was in his car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stanislaus Street when a car pulled up to him. A passenger in the other car then got out, showed him the handle of a gun and told him to hand over his stuff.

Finally, around 8:30 a.m. along the 400 block of East Main Street, a man reported that he was walking when three men demanded his money. The man managed to run into a nearby building.

Officers were able to catch the three suspects after the final incident.

The three have been identified as 18-year-old Manuel Fernandez, 18-year-old Gabriel Rivera and 22-year-old Marcos Villegas. They have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.