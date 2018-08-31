  • CBS13On Air

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 31: John Jenkins #73 of the Chicago Bears rushes against Shon Coleman #72 of the Cleveland Browns during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have acquired offensive lineman Shon Coleman from the Cleveland Browns for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

Coleman still must pass a physical for the deal made Friday to become official. The Niners were seeking more depth on the offensive line as they cut their roster to 53 players before Saturday’s deadline.

Coleman was originally a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016. He started 16 games at right tackle last season.

San Francisco also released 12 players: offensive linemen JP Flynn, Chris Gonzalez, Pace Murphy and Darrell Williams; running backs Ja’Quan Gardner and Joe Williams; defensive linemen Chris Jones and Will Sutton; quarterback Jack Heneghan; punter Jeff Locke; receiver Aldrick Robinson; and tight end Wes Saxton.

