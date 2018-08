SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man has barricaded himself inside a south Sacramento hotel and has reportedly fired shots in the direction of officers.

This incident is happening on Massie Court, near Mack Road and Highway 99.

It all started just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. Guests at America’s Best Value Inn heard gunshots and say they were asked to leave the hotel by police.

Sacramento police officers are negotiating with the suspect.

At this time, it’s not known if anyone was injured.