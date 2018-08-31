WATCH:'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin being laid to rest in star-studded funeral
FOLSOM

FOLSOM (CBS13) – An inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento has died after being shot by a correctional officer.

The incident happened Thursday morning. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials say an unnamed inmate started attacking inmate Eric Rodriguez in the prison’s main yard.

Guards say Rodriguez was stabbed several times with an inmate-manufactured weapon.

Somehow, Rodriguez was able to wrestle the weapon away and started stabbing the other inmate. A correctional officer then fired a lethal round at Rodriguez, hitting him.

Rodriguez was soon pronounced dead. The inmate who attacked him has been taken to a hospital outside the prison to be treated for multiple stab wounds.

Officials say Rodriguez had been at CSP-Sacramento since April to serve a four-year assault with force sentence.

