Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The happiest place on Earth is about to get its own happy hour.
For the first time in its history, Disneyland will serve alcohol to guests: Oga’s Cantina says it will offer exotic drinks (including the non-alcoholic variety) worthy of pirates, bounty hunters, extra-terrestrials and smugglers.
This is the first time the park will serve alcohol to the public since it opened in 1955 (although alcohol has been served at Disney’s California Adventure).
The new policy on alcohol coincides with the opening of “Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge” in the summer of 2019.