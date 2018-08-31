ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The happiest place on Earth is about to get its own happy hour.

For the first time in its history, Disneyland will serve alcohol to guests: Oga’s Cantina says it will offer exotic drinks (including the non-alcoholic variety) worthy of pirates, bounty hunters, extra-terrestrials and smugglers.

Oga’s Cantina will be serving pilots, bounty hunters, smugglers, locals & galactic travelers alike, when it opens in #StarWars #GalaxysEdge in 2019! https://t.co/itMcmJ6FDY pic.twitter.com/5Z6CLRjmxw — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 30, 2018

This is the first time the park will serve alcohol to the public since it opened in 1955 (although alcohol has been served at Disney’s California Adventure).

The new policy on alcohol coincides with the opening of “Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge” in the summer of 2019.