ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Elk Grove residents are now less than a month away from welcoming a new Costco store.

Friday, the warehouse chain announced that the new 151,000 square-foot store on the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road will be officially opening on Sept. 27.

Work has been underway for years to develop the lot where the Costco will now occupy. Groundbreaking at the lot was held in 2017.

Some residents have voiced concerns over increased traffic to the already busy area.

It will be the fourth Sacramento County-area Costco store to open.