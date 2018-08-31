WATCH:'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin being laid to rest in star-studded funeral
Filed Under:Los Angeles County, Pasadena
Vanessa Marquez as Nurse Wendy Goldman on "ER." (Source: Alice S. Hall/NBC via Getty)

(CNN) — Vanessa Marquez, an actress best known for her recurring role as a nurse on the NBC drama “ER,” was shot and killed by police in South Pasadena, California on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police were called to the 1100 Block of Fremont Avenue in South Pasadena just before 2 p.m. local time on Thursday to perform a welfare check. Upon arrival, Marquez, 49, was having seizures and appeared to be suffering from mental issues, officials told CNN.

After about 90-minutes of trying to offer Marquez medical help, police said she armed herself with what appeared to be a handgun and police opened fire.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun, investigators said.

Marquez played nurse Wendy Goldman on “ER” for three seasons, from 1994-97. Though her character never had major storylines, she was sometimes involved in episode subplots, some of which had a light-hearted bent.

Marquez’s other credits included 1988’s “Stand and Deliver” and “Seinfeld.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s