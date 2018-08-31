SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After two weeks of non-conference games, teams are settling into the season. The butterflies of week one were in the rear view as high school football kicked off last Friday. For those who won, it’s time to build momentum. And for those who lost, this is the time to get their game right.

Here are the teams to watch this week:

Granite Bay @ Jesuit

In their second game of the year, Jesuit will face off against Granite Bay in a home non-conference game at 4:30 p.m.

After playing spectator in week one, Jesuit wasted no time against the Folsom Bulldogs, took an early 7-0 lead, but fell to the Bulldogs 50-14.

Granite Bay is also looking for redemption with a 0-2 record for the season. The Grizzlies lost in week one to Monte Vista and were shut out last week by Damonte Ranch in Reno.

This matchup is sure to be a tough battle between the Marauders and Grizzlies and is the CBS13 game of the week.

Capital Christian @ Grant

Coming off a 54-12 loss against Central, the Grant Pacers head into a home game against Capital Christian.

The Pacers are 1-1 for the season, while the Cougars are 2-0, having beat Cosumnes Oaks and Patterson in the first two weeks.

Scoring 47 and 49 points respectively in the first two weeks, the Cougars are playing a high scoring game.

Grant’s kicker, Jordan Davis, is the first female kicker in the program’s history. Check out more of her story.

Deer Valley @ Wood

Vacaville’s Wood High School will face off against out of towner Deer Valley from Antioch. The Wood Wildcats are 1-1 for the season, coming off a close 21-20 loss to Clovis East last week.

Deer Valley is still undefeated for the season, beating American Canyon and Northgate in their first two games.

Burbank @ Vacaville

Coming into week three with 0-2 records, the Burbank Titans will travel to Vacaville to play the Vacaville Bulldogs.

The two teams will be fighting for their first win Friday night after a tough 42 point shutout last week for Vacaville and a close 40-39 loss for Burbank.

Weston Ranch @ Franklin

Also looking for a win, Weston Ranch and Franklin will battle it out in Stockton. Weston Ranch did not have a game last week but is coming off a 34-0 shutout week one against Ripon.

Franklin lost to Linden week one 55-34 and to Davis last week 43-6.

Tokay @ Stagg

The Tokay Tigers will face the Stagg Delta Kings in Lodi.

The Delta Kings are coming off a 33-27 win over Atwater last week, redeeming themselves from a close 1-point loss to Hughson in the first week.

The Tigers are still looking for their first win, after falling short to Patterson and Bear Creek in their first two games. The Tigers know how to get on the scoreboard, but need to tighten their defense to stand up to the Delta Kings.

