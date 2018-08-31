MODESTO (CBS13) — A survey covering the top spots for vehicle theft in the nation is missing a familiar face.

Modesto has ranked No. 1 seven times since 2004, most recently in 2015, when it comes to most vehicle thefts per capita.

But that changed in 2017 as the city dropped out of the Top 5.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau’s statistics for vehicle theft showed five of the Top 10 spots for vehicle theft are in California, but none of the Top 3.

The surprise jump of the year is was in Redding, which saw an increase of 341 vehicle thefts. That was enough to push its per-capita ranking from 20th in 2016 to 4th in 2017. Yuba City saw a similar jump from No. 30 to No. 9.

Modesto on the other hand is tucked between Bakersfield and the Stockton-Lodi area in the No. 7 slot.

The rankings are based on per-capita crime rates, meaning an increase in crime in a city with a smaller population will have a larger impact on where it lands.

Here’s the full Top 10 (2016 rank in parentheses)