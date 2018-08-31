EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A high-school at the center of a controversy over a Donald Trump campaign hat in the classroom has canceled its Friday night football game as a result of perceived threats.

Union Mine High School Principal Paul Neville announced the cancellation, saying the school and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office found “safety concerns” surrounding the team’s football game against Douglas High School.

The school made national headlines after a student was arrested after a heated argument over a Make America Great Again hat that was worn in the classroom.

CBS13 interviewed 17-year-old senior Jo-Ann Butler who said she removed another student’s hat twice as a political statement, saying it was “a racist and hateful symbol.”

She is now facing two counts of battery, one against her classmate and one against her teacher who deputies say she slapped, as he escorted her from the room.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says a protest was planned for the football game this week after Butler’s arrest. Rumors swirled around the high school of a desire to incite violence in relation to the protests that included possibly bringing firearms to the school.

The sheriff’s office did not specify who was planning the protests or who was planning the rumored violence.

Investigators found no conclusive evidence to corroborate threats of violence.

Full statement from Union Mine High School Principal Paul Neville