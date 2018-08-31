SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s week three and teams are starting to find their identity. Last week we saw some underclassmen emerge onto the scene, and this week the seniors were out in full force, ready to show off their summer gains.

BURBANK 8, VACAVILLE 40

VACAVILLE — Both teams fought for their first win Friday night after a tough 42 point shutout last week for Vacaville and a close 40-39 loss for Burbank, and Vacaville came out on top.

In the first quarter, Burbank struck first, Lavelle Bailey trusted his wide and Quincy Wright II made his family proud. Wright made a strong play, and he let the crowd know it.

Though Vacaville was down, they were in no way out. In the second quarter, Clayton Waterson busted through and bet the defense to the goal line, firing up the crowd.

The two battled through the game, but Vacaville ultimately took the victory.

WOOD 20, DEER VALLEY 8

VACAVILLE — Wood welcomed Deer Valley in Vacaville and the visitors wasted no time punting the ball away.

On the receiving end, Yahye Algere took the ball -almost- all the way.

The Wood Wildcats are now 2-1 for the season, coming off a close 21-20 loss to Clovis East last week.

Deer Valley is no longer undefeated for the season, after beating American Canyon and Northgate in their first two games.

WESTON RANCH 41, FRANKLIN 19

STOCKTON — Between Weston Ranch and Franklin in week three, this game belonged to the Weston Ranch Cougars.

In the first quarter, James Castle rattled off a gorgeous run, spinning, breaking tackles, all the way to the end zone, which put Weston Ranch up two scores.

But they weren’t finished there. With the mix of strong defense and offense, the Cougars were disruptive in the backfield from start to finish tonight.

Both were looking for a win, and Weston Ranch took it.

The Cougars did not have a game last week but is coming off a 34-0 shutout week one against Ripon.

Franklin lost to Linden week one 55-34 and to Davis last week 43-6.

TOKAY 61, STAGG 14

LODI — The Tigers were still looking for their first win, after falling short to Patterson and Bear Creek in their first two games. Tokay got on the board in the second half with Jacob Varnay hooking up with Marcell Norwood on the post route. And Nathan Branco, like a bucking bronco, barreled in for the two-point conversion.

But this game was not out of Stagg’s reach. Their offense is a well-oiled machine. Stefan Jackson looked more like Desean Jackson on the field, with great body control through the pass interference.

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN 42, GRANT 14

SACRAMENTO — Out at Mike Albergeeni Field, the Pacers welcomed the undefeated Capital Christian.

It seemed like every time the Cougars created a turnover, they made sure to capitalize. With diverse players who can play good ball on both sides of the ball, the Cougar’s D’Marcus Ross shined throughout the game.

The Pacers are now 1-2 for the season, while the Cougars are 3-0, having beat Cosumnes Oaks and Patterson in the first two weeks.

Scoring 47 and 49 points respectively in the first two weeks, the Cougars are playing a high scoring game. They did not break that streak in week three, with four touchdowns by senior Cooper Crick.

INDERKUM 42, SACRAMENTO 6

SACRAMENTO — Inderkum and Sac High did battle tonight. In the second quarter, Inderkum tried to drive the ball but Michael Williams said, “that’s enough” and hung on for the interception.

Two plays later, Sacramento’s Isaiah Stephenson stepped up and tried to make something out of nothing, but Johnny Williams lad out and picked the ball off.

Sacramento found their way onto the scoreboard in the third quarter but could not hang on.

The two battled it out, but Inderkum ran away with the game.

GRANITE BAY 27, JESUIT 12

CARMICHAEL — Jesuit welcomed Granite Bay this afternoon for an early game. Both teams started out the night without a win, but Granite Bay changed their narrative, taking the game by 15 points.

The Marauder’s coach Marlon Blanton gave some words to his players as they trailed 7-6 early in the game.

The Grizzlies did not quit, but neither did Jesuit.

Hank Harvego faked the defense and sent the ball off deep into the arms of Laiatu Latu. Latu is a big 4-star recruit who is rumored to be headed to Stanford.

The Grizzlies were too much for Jesuit tonight, taking the game 27-12.