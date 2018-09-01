  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Bay Area, earthqauke
Seismograph and Earthquake - 3D Rendering

VALLEJO, Calif. (CBS13/AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Crockett this evening.

The agency says the quake hit at 5:27 p.m. and its epicenter was 3 miles (5 km) southeast of Vallejo. It had a depth of 5 miles (8 km).

NBCBayarea.com reports that the temblor was felt over an area stretching from Concord and Oakland to American Canyon. The website says there were no reports of damage so far.

A police dispatcher in Vallejo told the San Francisco Chronicle that authorities there felt the quake but had received no calls regarding damage.

