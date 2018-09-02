SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating claims that a disabled student was bullied and beaten outside the school last week.

Elisha McDonald says her 14-year-old son Cameron Kenney was jumped and beaten by four students outside Florin High School Friday.

“Cameron and his friend were at the ice cream truck and these four students walked up behind him, kicked him in the leg and knocked him to the ground and started kicking his head into the concrete and beat him up so badly that I had to take him to the hospital,” McDonald said.

McDonald says Cameron suffered a concussion, bruises, and fractured wrist. Cameron was left dazed, confused, and wondering what he did wrong.

“I was like, what did I do, what did I do? Why are these people hitting me?” Kenney said. “I was trying to get up. I was trying to run away, but they wouldn’t let me.”

McDonald said it started with a tradition called “Freshman Friday,” where sophomores, juniors, and seniors pick on the freshman students. Just teasing usually, but in Cameron’s case, she says things got violent.

Cameron was born with a condition called Erb’s Palsy, leaving him both physically and mentally disabled. His mother also says his disabilities make him an easy target mom says for bullies.

“You don’t just walk up and just hit and start kicking and punching and hazing and bullying people because they’re different, or at all for that matter,” McDonald said.

McDonald filed a police report and is scheduled to meet with Elk Grove School and Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday.

“Those students need to be put in jail to the full force. Cameron has rights as not just being disabled, but as a human” she said.

CBS13 placed calls to the Elk Grove School District Friday but was unable to reach school officials over the Labor Day holiday weekend.