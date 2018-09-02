  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:citrus heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A traffic collision in Citrus Heights ended with a vehicle crashing into a garage, police said.

According to Citrus Heights police, a two-car collision occurred on Sylvan Road Sunday. As a result of the collision, police said a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the garage of a home.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash, but the driver complained of pain.

The crashed car has been moved from the garage onto the street.

No signs of drugs or alcohol were reported by police.

