DIXON (CBS13) – Police have arrested a Dixon man after he allegedly challenged officers with a butcher knife.

Dixon police say, just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 700 block of Walnut Park Drive for to investigate a reported residential burglary.

Police say 42-year-old Shayne Allen Pryde apparently had forced his way into a home, then fled back to his home next door.

When contacted, Pryde challenged officers with a butcher knife and barricaded himself – threatening officers with the knife.

After three hours, he was taken into custody.