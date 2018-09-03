LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – A local bride is among several couples who may never see their wedding video after a videographer’s computer and hard drive were stolen in Los Angeles last month.

The videographer’s car was parked in Koreatown on Wilshire and Hobart boulevards on Aug. 13 when someone broke in and stole a 2018 MacBook Pro and Samsung Portable SSD. On the hard drives were the wedding footage of three couples.

Ericka So, one of the brides, says a cash reward is now being offered for the return of the video – no questions asked.

So says the reward is now up to $2,000.

Anyone with information about the lost footage is urged to email lostweddingvideo@yahoo.com.