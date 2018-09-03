  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles, Sacramento, weddings

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – A local bride is among several couples who may never see their wedding video after a videographer’s computer and hard drive were stolen in Los Angeles last month.

The videographer’s car was parked in Koreatown on Wilshire and Hobart boulevards on Aug. 13 when someone broke in and stole a 2018 MacBook Pro and Samsung Portable SSD. On the hard drives were the wedding footage of three couples.

Ericka So, one of the brides, says a cash reward is now being offered for the return of the video – no questions asked.

40597576 10214393247598406 6787635172066983936 n 3 Couples May Never See Their Wedding Video After Videographer’s Computer, Hard Drive Stolen

So says the reward is now up to $2,000.

Anyone with information about the lost footage is urged to email lostweddingvideo@yahoo.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s