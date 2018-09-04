SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Next time someone tries to tell you “hangry” isn’t a word during a game of scrabble, tell them to check the dictionary.

Tuesday, Merriam-Webster added 840 new words and definitions to adapt to the ever-evolving English vocabulary.

We now enter 'hangry,' because we just couldn't wait any longer. https://t.co/enUQb9jh1t pic.twitter.com/pQ48GrA2YY — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 4, 2018

Science and technology advancements led to the addition of words like “fintech” and “biohacking.”

Words that aren’t even really words made it into the dictionary:

The abbreviation for “the greatest of all-time,” G.O.A.T., and “TL;DR:” – the abbreviation for “too long; didn’t read” – also made it into the dictionary.