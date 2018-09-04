Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four athletes and three coaches are among the picks for the 2018 class of the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall Of Fame.
Among the nominees is former Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs.
Athletes
- Lance Briggs (Elk Grove, Chicago Bears)
- J.P Howell (Jesuit)
- Chaniqua (Ross) Butscher (Laguna Creek)
- John Vukovich (Amador)
Officials
- Monty Muller (commissioner of wrestling officials)
- Dennis Wallace (Football/Soccer referee)
Coaches
- Joe Debely (Turlock, football)
- Ron Pucci (Colfax, basketball)
- Matin Speckman (Livingston/Merced/Golden Valley, football)
Media
- Mike Ray (Colfax)
Administrators
- Rich Catchcart (Bret Harte athletic director)
- John Williams (conference assistant commissioner)