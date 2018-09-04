  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four athletes and three coaches are among the picks for the 2018 class of the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall Of Fame.

Among the nominees is former Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs.

Athletes

  • Lance Briggs (Elk Grove, Chicago Bears)
  • J.P Howell (Jesuit)
  • Chaniqua (Ross) Butscher (Laguna Creek)
  • John Vukovich (Amador)

Officials

  • Monty Muller (commissioner of wrestling officials)
  • Dennis Wallace (Football/Soccer referee)

Coaches

  • Joe Debely (Turlock, football)
  • Ron Pucci (Colfax, basketball)
  • Matin Speckman (Livingston/Merced/Golden Valley, football)

Media

  • Mike Ray (Colfax)

Administrators

  • Rich Catchcart (Bret Harte athletic director)
  • John Williams (conference assistant commissioner)
