  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Madera County

BASS LAKE (AP) — Authorities in central California say a 7-year-old girl died after being struck by a boat in Bass Lake on the Labor Day holiday.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says the child was injured by a boat along with a 32-year-old man. The man was taken to a hospital where he is recovering. The girl was airlifted to a hospital where she died.

The Fresno Bee reports the sheriff’s office said the accident was reported just after 3 p.m. Monday and that when emergency personnel responded they found the two victims had been struck by a boat.

The sheriff’s office says it has not completed its investigation and the circumstances remain unclear.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s