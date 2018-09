ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey woman turned a $10 bet into a huge payout over Labor Day Weekend in Atlantic City.

The woman was playing the Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold spin game at the Borgata on Saturday when she hit it big.

Talk about a way to end the summer! Just after 3pm yesterday, a Hawthorne, New Jersey woman hit the progressive jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game. She hit the jackpot on her very first spin, turning her $10 bet into $2,481,940.75! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/f3ecQy5wD4 — BORGATA (@BorgataAC) September 2, 2018

She won the $2.4 million jackpot on her very first spin.

The lucky woman has requested to remain anonymous.