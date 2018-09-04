JACKSON (CBS13) – A man and woman are dead after a shooting outside a gym in the Amador County community of Jackson Monday night.

The scene was near Prospect Drive and Industry Boulevard, near the Anytime Fitness and Get Ripped Nutrition business fronts.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. to investigate after the owner of a business heard someone banging on the door.

Deputies say they heard gunshots as they arrived.

Two people, a man and woman, were found fatally wounded at the scene. The front of Get Ripped had gunshot damage.

Another man was also found with a wound to the shoulder. He was flown to Sacramento for treatment, deputies say.

No suspects are believed to be outstanding, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are classifying the incident as an attempted murder and murder-suicide.