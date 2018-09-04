SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Popular violinist and performance artist Lindsey Stirling will be paying a visit to Sacramento as part of her new tour.

Stirling announced “The Wanderland Tour” on Tuesday to go along with a re-release of her holiday album “Warmer In The Winter: Deluxe Edition.”

The tour will kick off in Reno on Nov. 23, then head over to Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Nov. 24. Expect a lot of holiday classics along with Stirling’s brand of dance music.

Tickets for Golden 1 Center show will go on sale Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.