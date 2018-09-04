LODI (CBS13) — Shoppers are packing the newest grocery store in Lodi, but our viewers say there’s something missing in the Sprouts parking lot.

They say there are no disabled parking spots that are close to the entrance of the store.

Our cameras followed the search for a parking spot at that store that’s been open a couple of weeks now, and while there were plenty of spaces marked for compact cars and clean air vehicles, there were no disabled spaces nearby.

It’s a problem that shoppers like Susan Meyer are noticing.

“We kept looking for parking spaces and we never found any handicapped,” she said.

Viewer Corky Ayer emailed us about the issue and who would handle the problem. His wife loves the store, but the search for a parking spot has them looking elsewhere.

As it turns out there are disabled parking spaces, but they’re past the store next door and around the corner.

“The problem is I’ve recently developed a respiratory problem that’s significant and I now rely on using the handicapped spaces because it’s too difficult to work,” said Meyer. “It’s extremely disappointing that they’re not taking into consideration those kind of ailments.”

A spokesperson for Sprouts says they are working on it.