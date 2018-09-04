  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:travel

(CBS13) – A luxury resort company is hiring someone to be their new “brand ambassador” – and the gig promises to be, possibly, the “World’s Best Job.”

Vidanta is looking for someone to visit some of Mexico’s most beautiful resorts and document the trip on social media.

The job would be, essentially, a paid year-long vacation.

According to Vidanta, the person will be “acting as Vidanta’s on-location social influencer, gathering content by experiencing all of the comfort, relaxation, adventure and luxury they have to offer.”

The company says they’ll pay for travel expenses and dining credits.

Plus, the employee will be paid $120,000 a year.

If you think you’re up to the challenge, head to the companies website to apply: https://www.worldsbestjob.com/.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s