  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Placer County

EMIGRANT GAP (CBS13) – Firefighters battled flames through the night as they worked to gain ground on the North Fire.

It broke out early Monday near the North Fork Campground in Emigrant Gap and quickly spread. Crews originally estimated the fire to be 650 acres, but better mapping on Tuesday revised the number to 500 acres.

As of Tuesday morning, the US Forest Service says the fire is 10 percent contained.

Cal Fire and the US Forest Service teamed up to battle the blaze in the air with tankers and helicopters and on the ground.

Fire forced dozens of campers to end their Labor Day weekend early.

Some left everything behind, including tents and stuffed animals, as they evacuated.

The fire is burning in a very rural area. No homes are threatened.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the fire has forced the following roads and campgrounds to be closed for the time being:

Yuba Gap Road at I-80

Emigrant Gap Road at I-80

Crystal Lake Road at Lake Valley Road

Onion Valley Campground

North Fork Campground

Tunnel Mills Campground

Lodgepole Campground

Silvertip Campground

Sunflower Campground

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s