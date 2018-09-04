EMIGRANT GAP (CBS13) – Firefighters battled flames through the night as they worked to gain ground on the North Fire.

It broke out early Monday near the North Fork Campground in Emigrant Gap and quickly spread. Crews originally estimated the fire to be 650 acres, but better mapping on Tuesday revised the number to 500 acres.

As of Tuesday morning, the US Forest Service says the fire is 10 percent contained.

Cal Fire and the US Forest Service teamed up to battle the blaze in the air with tankers and helicopters and on the ground.

Fire forced dozens of campers to end their Labor Day weekend early.

Some left everything behind, including tents and stuffed animals, as they evacuated.

The fire is burning in a very rural area. No homes are threatened.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the fire has forced the following roads and campgrounds to be closed for the time being: