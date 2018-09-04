ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are crediting a Roseville resident’s RING doorbell camera with helping them catch an attempted burglary suspect.

The incident happened last Monday at a home in an undisclosed part of Roseville.

According to Placer County Sheriff’s Office Property Crime detectives, 34-year-old Sacramento resident Rachelle Copeland went up to the home that day and rang the doorbell.

The homeowner was able to get a look at Copeland through their RING doorbell camera system; they did not recognize her. Copeland walked away, but then came back with wearing a hoodie over her head and spray painted the camera in the home’s garage.

Watching Copeland the whole time, the homeowner soon activated the alarm and scared Copeland off.

The homeowner reported the incident to authorities and handed over the footage. Detectives were soon able to positively identify Copeland as the suspect and she was soon under arrest.

Copeland has been booked at Auburn Main Jail and is facing charges of attempted burglary, conspiracy, vandalism and committing a felony while out on bail.

She is being held on $180,000 bail.