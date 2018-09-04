DIXON (CBS13) — A small bug is posing a big danger to fruits and vegetables and it could be devastating to California’s agricultural economy.

The oriental fruit fly has been found in Sacramento County and a quarantine is now in effect.

That prompted a lot of shopper confusion at a farmers market in Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday. Peggie McKwillen comes to buy stone fruit and melons every week.

“I almost kept walking,” she said.

She, like many shoppers, wasn’t sure why tarps were draping most tables at the market.

“The fruit’s never covered. I didn’t even know what was going on until I overheard the lady talking to him about fruit flies.

The fly has been found in Sacramento County and its potential spread has agriculture officials taking precautions.

“We export a lot of stuff from California,” said Dan Best with Certified Farmers Markets of Sacramento County