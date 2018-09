GEORGETOWN (CBS13) — A 15-acre fire is burning northwest of Georgetown.

The Sliger Fire is burning off of Sliger Mine Road and Hida Way in El Dorado County.

Firefighters are battling a 15 acre fire off Sliger Mine Rd and Hida Way, northwest of Georgetown (El Dorado County). #SligerFire pic.twitter.com/f1mvllZvH0 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 4, 2018

Evacuations have been ordered in the area, and there will be hard closures at SR 193 at Sliger Mine Road and Spanish Dry Diggins at the airport, according to the California Highway Patrol