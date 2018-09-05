REDDING (CBS13) – The Placerville pilot who died in Tuesday’s plane crash in Palo Alto is identified as John Spencer.

Spencer piloted for Angel Flight West – a program providing free flights for people who need medical treatment.

According to the group, the pilot had flown a patient and her mom from Redding to Palo Alto for a medical appointment at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford.

The mother and daughter survived the crash and are recovering.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.