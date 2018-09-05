  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Palo Alto, placerville, Redding

REDDING (CBS13) – The Placerville pilot who died in Tuesday’s plane crash in Palo Alto is identified as John Spencer.

Spencer piloted for Angel Flight West – a program providing free flights for people who need medical treatment.

According to the group, the pilot had flown a patient and her mom from Redding to Palo Alto for a medical appointment at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford.

The mother and daughter survived the crash and are recovering.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s