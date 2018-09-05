  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) – The search is on for a suspect who has been groping women in Modesto over the past two months.

The incidents happened along Floyd and Merle avenues east of Oakdale Road in northeast Modesto.

Modesto police say, in two incidents, women were walking alone in the area when a man walked up to them and grabbed their breasts. The man then ran off.

Source: Modesto Police Department

Photo of the red pickup truck seen leaving the area after one of the gropings. (Source: Modesto Police Department)

Detectives say the suspect is believed to be a white man in his 20s or 30s, with brown hair and a medium build and average height.

A red Chevy pickup truck was seen leaving the area after one of the incidents, but it’s unclear if it’s related to the gropings. Detectives say they would like to talk to the owner of the pickup if to see if they have any further information to divulge about the incident.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (209) 342-9123.

