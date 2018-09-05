  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The search is on for a woman suspected of stealing a wallet from a shopper then fraudulently using the credit cards at local stores.

Police say the shopper was at a Roseville Square grocery store on Aug. 25 when their wallet was stolen.

Surveillance photos of the suspected wallet thief. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

Surveillance photos of the suspected wallet thief. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

The victim’s credit cards were soon used to make a $3,000 purchase at the Apple Store, along with purchases at Ulta and Staples that totaled more than $5,000.

A witness who allegedly saw the suspect at the Apple Store described her as a middle-aged Hispanic woman standing about 5′ tall and 200 pounds. Surveillance photos of the suspect have also been released by police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to email Roseville police at MRyland@roseville.ca.us.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s