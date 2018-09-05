Filed Under:san joaquin county

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they believe exposed himself to a woman last week.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, the man, who was caught on security footage, went to the San Joaquin County Administration building where he allegedly exposed himself to a woman on the sixth floor, just after 9 a.m.

san joaquin co wanted suspect san joaquin county sheriffs office San Joaquin Sheriffs Looking For Man Who Allegedly Exposed Himself In County Building

(source: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said the man was confronted by staff at the administration building before law enforcement was contacted.

According to sheriffs, the suspect appears to be Hispanic, between 35-50 years old, and 200-220 pounds.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to call if they have information regarding this investigation. Callers can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 468-4400, the Investigations Unit at (209) 468-4425, or you may share your information on the post.

 

