SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they believe exposed himself to a woman last week.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, the man, who was caught on security footage, went to the San Joaquin County Administration building where he allegedly exposed himself to a woman on the sixth floor, just after 9 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the man was confronted by staff at the administration building before law enforcement was contacted.

According to sheriffs, the suspect appears to be Hispanic, between 35-50 years old, and 200-220 pounds.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to call if they have information regarding this investigation. Callers can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 468-4400, the Investigations Unit at (209) 468-4425, or you may share your information on the post.