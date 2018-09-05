EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Mandatory evacuations are still in place a day after the Sliger Fire spread in rural El Dorado County on Tuesday.

The fire started off Sliger Mine Road and Hida Way, northwest of the community of Georgetown.

As of Wednesday, the fire has grown to 80 acres but is also now 30 percent contained.

#SligerFire [UPDATE]: The Fire has not yet crossed the Middle Fork of the American River into Placer County. Todd Valley mandatory evacuations are still in place. Residents will not be allowed back into the area. Contingency plans are in place if the fire does cross the river. pic.twitter.com/xRwu7UZOQr — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 5, 2018

The evacuation order affects residents of the Todd Valley area. Residents are still not being let back in yet, authorities say.

Flames from the fire have not crossed the Middle Fork of the American River into Placer County as of Wednesday morning. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says contingency plans are in place in case the flames cross the river.

A shelter has been set up for evacuees at Regional Park gym.