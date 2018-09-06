SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dozens of passengers say they are stuck in a Sacramento bus terminal after a Greyhound bus snafu.

Some passengers have had to resort to sleeping on the terminal floor waiting for a ride out.

Passengers say Greyhound is blaming the Delta Fire which has shut down I-5 for the delay, but we have learned that other transportation companies are making their way past the fire.

This military veteran has been sleeping on floor at ⁦@GreyhoundBus⁩ Sac terminal for 3 days agents won’t say why he & 50 others delayed from heading north, fire near Redding but Amtrak is busing passengers so why not ⁦@GreyhoundBus⁩ no response ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/njgkDQBrFC — Kelly Ryan (@kellyinmedia) September 6, 2018

Passenger William Evans was traveling from his sisters funeral in Las Vegas back home. He is supposed to be in Tacoma Washington for dialysis. Evans said he’s degrading every day he does not get dialysis.

“Without dialysis, I’m going to die,” Evans said.

ALSO: Vandals Shatter Several Manteca Storefronts With Suspected BB Gun

He and other Greyhound passengers stopped in Sacramento Tuesday on their way north to Oregon or Washington but never got there.

While passengers said Greyhound was blaming the delay on the Delta Fire, they are left confused because the fire started a day after they got to Sacramento.

READ: State: Care Homes Abandoned Seniors During Santa Rosa Wildfires

Local Greyhound ticket agents admitted they didn’t know what was going on, so CBS13 reached out to corporate headquarters in Texas.

In an email late this afternoon, Crystal Booker, a communication person from Greyhound, told Cbs13, “No passengers were delayed for more than a day ….and refunds were offered to customers.”

ALSO: Cal Fire Requests $234M More In Funding After Burning Through Budget

The statement from Booker contradicts the information the passengers say they’re getting. Passengers said they have not been offered a re-route, refunds or a time when they’ll be able to get home.

According to one of the passengers, the Air Force Veteran who had been sleeping on the floor, Greyhound got half of the stranded passengers to Redding after the CBS13 report aired Thursday evening.