SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man has died after reportedly being in distress in the Sacramento River late Thursday morning.

The incident happened at Miller Park.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, boat and rescue crews responded to the scene a little after 11 a.m. to investigate a report of someone being in distress in the water.

Crews onscene at Miller Park confirm that person in Sacramento River is deceased. Male, unknown age, unknown identity. Fire personnel will assist County Coroner with recovery. pic.twitter.com/Jo3E4WM0eU — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) September 6, 2018

At the scene, crews confirmed that the person had died.

No details about the person, other than that he was male, has been released.