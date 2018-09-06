  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Deputies in the Sacramento area are asking for your help identifying a serial burglar.

Thursday, investigators released surveillance video showing the suspect they say is wanted in connection with at least four burglaries that have happened at closed businesses in the North Sacramento area, beginning in June.

Investigators say the suspect appears to be a white male and has been seen on video several times with a holstered handgun in his rear waistband.

The suspect is also seen driving a newer black Nissan Titan pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

