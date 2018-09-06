SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say a suspect is dead after a SWAT situation in Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The scene is on Larkin Way and 21st Street. Sacramento police say they got a call about a man with a mask in the area.

Officers located him but he ran. The suspect then ran into a backyard and a perimeter was set up in the area.

At some point, around 3 a.m., police say SWAT had a visual on the person. Police say the suspect posed a threat and officers opened fire.

The suspect died in the shooting. It’s unclear if the man fired back or initially fired.

Police have not identified the suspect at this point.