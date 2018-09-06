  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Officer Involved Shooting, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say a suspect is dead after a SWAT situation in Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The scene is on Larkin Way and 21st Street. Sacramento police say they got a call about a man with a mask in the area.

Officers located him but he ran. The suspect then ran into a backyard and a perimeter was set up in the area.

At some point, around 3 a.m., police say SWAT had a visual on the person. Police say the suspect posed a threat and officers opened fire.

The suspect died in the shooting. It’s unclear if the man fired back or initially fired.

Police have not identified the suspect at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s