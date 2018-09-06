RIO VISTA (CBS13) — Daytime road closures are expected on Friday as crews move equipment onto the towers of the bridge.

The Rio Vista Bridge will be intermittently closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. It’s the first daytime closure since the bridge was first stuck in the up position on Aug. 9.

Crews will be lifting equipment on the towers of the bridge on Friday in work that needs to be done during the day.

More closures are planned on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. Another closure of both directions of Highway 12 between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 is planned from 10 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday. for the Bouldin Island Rehabilitation Project.

Work has been ongoing over the past month since the bridge first malfunctioned. The Rio Vista Bridge features a section that raises between two towers to allow ships to pass underneath. That section was raised on Aug. 9, but wasn’t able to come back down until crews lowered it manually in the early morning hours of Aug. 10.

Since then, crews have had to manually raise and lower the bridge, alternating between letting ships and vehicles pass.