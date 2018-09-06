SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The family of a man shot to death by Sacramento Police has filed a claim with the city of Sacramento in anticipation of a wrongful death lawsuit.

The City of Sacramento said the claim seeks “in excess of $15 million” in damages to cover loss of financial support, funeral expenses, attorney fees and punitive damages.

Clark was shot to death in the backyard of a relative’s home on March 18. Officers in body camera video that was released following the shooting could be heard saying Clark had a gun, and in initial releases, the Sacramento Police Department stated a weapon was found. Later, it was released that the item was a cellphone.

The shooting prompted protests in Sacramento where freeways were blocked as well as the entrance to the Golden 1 Center ahead of a Sacramento Kings game.

The claim filed on Tuesday must be filed before a lawsuit against the city can take place.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office is still investigating the shooting, though both officers involved have since returned to work.