VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The search is on for a couple suspected of identity theft and using that identity at businesses across the area.

Vacaville police released surveillance photos of the suspects as they were leaving a local Target.

The pair are said to have been using the stolen identity in Vacaville, Emeryville and Sacramento.

Police say the couple were also spotted at the San Pablo Casino.

Anyone who recognizes either the man or woman is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 469-4814.