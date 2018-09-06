WINTERS (CBS13) – Concerned parents are meeting with the Winters school district, outraged after finding out their children had allegedly been put on a “hit list.”

Parents recently received a phone call from the principal of Winters High School, alerting them two weeks after the alleged hit list had been put out by a student.

Winters police says they and other agencies have talked with the child and family at the center of the incident.

Investigators have determined the threat to be not credible.

However, some parents have expressed concern over how the school district notified them about the incident.

Chief of Police John P. Miller released a statement about the outrage, noting that the department supports who the district notified parents.

“Unfortunately, despite the absolute best intentions, certain individuals are suspect of the intentions of the Police Department and of the School District and, evidently, wish to create controversy, especially via social media,” Chief Miller wrote.

Miller said they will be working with the district to find a better way to approach these kinds of matters in the future.