ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A Roseville teacher who was facing a new round of accusations of improper behavior against multiple students has resigned.

The Roseville Joint Union School District says teacher Douglas Mason submitted his resignation in lieu of termination. The school board accepted Mason’s resignation at their meeting on Aug. 30.

“Unprofessional conduct that does not respect appropriate boundaries between students and employees will not be tolerated in our schools,” wrote Brad Basham, the district’s assistant superintendent, in a release about Mason’s resignation. “We encourage anyone who feels they have been subjected to sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior to report it to a teacher, counselor, or administrator.”

Mason was a teacher at both Roseville and Oakmont high schools.

He was placed on leave in early 2018 after students and families came forward with sexual harassment allegations. Termination proceedings were started by the school district in May.