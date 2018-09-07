  • CBS13On Air

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies in Placer County arrested a man they say stole a lawnmower before leading them on a pursuit.

Gordon Bryan, 43, of Manteca, was spotted driving with the stolen tractor in the back of his truck on Thursday. When deputies attempted to pull him over, he crashed the truck and ran towards a shopping center.

Bryan was later found on a rooftop behind a Best Buy, where he was arrested.

Deputies found a driver’s license and social security card that belonged to another person — and later found out Bryan was driving a stolen truck. Deputies say he was also under the influence.

