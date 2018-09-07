Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Interstate 5 has fully reopened following another round of closures overnight as Caltrans crews make even more emergency repairs.
Southbound I-5 lanes near Richards Boulevard, just north of downtown Sacramento, were partially closed at 9 p.m. Thursday.
The lanes reopened at 4 a.m.
Similar closures will continue throughout the weekend.
The work comes after a large pothole damaged several cars last week – one of several similar incidents along the same stretch of freeway in recent months.