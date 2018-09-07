  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Interstate 5 has fully reopened following another round of closures overnight as Caltrans crews make even more emergency repairs.

Southbound I-5 lanes near Richards Boulevard, just north of downtown Sacramento, were partially closed at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The lanes reopened at 4 a.m.

Similar closures will continue throughout the weekend.

The work comes after a large pothole damaged several cars last week – one of several similar incidents along the same stretch of freeway in recent months.

