PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rapper Mac Miller has reportedly died.

TMZ reports Miller was found around noon Friday at his California home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 26 years old.

Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.”

Miller, a native of Pittsburgh, graduated from Alderdice High School in 2010.

News of Miller’s death spread quickly on social media and has elicited emotional reactions from other artists.

Miller had planned to launch a tour for his new album at the end of October. The tour was going to stop at the Petersen Events Center in November.

“My goal was to make music my job when I graduated high school. To make it something I could live off of,” Miller told KDKA-TV’s Heather Abraham in 2011.

