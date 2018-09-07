PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rapper Mac Miller has reportedly died.

TMZ reports Miller was found around noon Friday at his California home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was 26 years old.

Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa tweeted, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.”

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Miller, a native of Pittsburgh, graduated from Alderdice High School in 2010.

News of Miller’s death spread quickly on social media and has elicited emotional reactions from other artists.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

Man this hurts bro. Rip Mac Miller. — Pell (@PELLYEAH) September 7, 2018

Miller had planned to launch a tour for his new album at the end of October. The tour was going to stop at the Petersen Events Center in November.

“My goal was to make music my job when I graduated high school. To make it something I could live off of,” Miller told KDKA-TV’s Heather Abraham in 2011.