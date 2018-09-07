STOCKTON (CBS13) — People living in a north Stockton neighborhood are concerned over safety after another incident at a gas station.

In a dramatic video caught on cell phones, two men argued at the station moments after one of the men stabbed the other with a knife. The incident is now being investigated by Stockton Police.

A 37-year-old man is shown in a cell phone video moments after being stabbed multiple times.

A woman who witnessed the incident shared the video with CBS13. Investigators believe the fight started after two men were involved in a road rage incident on I-5.

Stockton police say Jose Mujica, 32, pulled into this Arco gas station and noticed the 37-year-old victim following and then approaching him. Mujica armed himself with a knife and then stabbed the victim.

In the video, Mujica tells the victim he just came to get gas. He also accused the victim of assaulting him first.

Benjamin Eatmon lives nearby the gas station.

“We were actually at the store like ten minutes before everything happened so, you know well, seeing that it was kind of random is what makes it a little concerning,” said Eatmon. “It seems to be getting worse around here, hopefully, we can get a hold of it. I have kids and stuff.”

Ramona Villabudua also lives nearby but said she doesn’t think the men were from the neighborhood.

“I saw at least three police officers at the gas station. We were scared. My son and I have never seen anything like it,” said Villabudua. “This gas station has had problems before, but I don’t think any of the people were from around here.”

Both men were treated at an area hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim is expected to survive. Mujica was medically cleared and taken to jail.

Mujica faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in jail.