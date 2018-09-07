ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A man was found dead and a woman severely injured after apparently being attacked by their adult son, police say.

The scene is on St. Annes Place, a cul de sac off Firestone Drive and Diamond Oaks Road.

Roseville police say they responded a little after 5 a.m. Friday to investigate a call where a woman reported she and her husband were being assaulted by their son.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with severe injuries. Her husband, a 72-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple’s son has been taken into custody. His name has not been released, but he is said to be 42-years-old; officers say he is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman has been taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing surgery for her wounds.

Exactly what led up to the altercation and how the man was killed and the woman was injured is unclear.